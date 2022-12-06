Starkville aldermen vote to raise utility rates

STARKVILLE, Miss (WTVA) -- Starkville residents will soon have to pay more for their water.
Starkville's utilities manager Edward Kemp says they proposed a base rate change from $9 to $12 for water and sewer customers and a base rate change from $4.50 to $6 for water only customers.
Tuesday night, the city's board of aldermen approved the proposal..
This change has some mixed reactions for folks across the city.
"It's my understanding that the proceeds would repair the broke infrastructure here, and if we don't do that it's going to be a disaster just like down in Jackson where they never fixed the water pipes," Gigi Gibson, resident, said.
"We already have to juggle many other expenses like rent, then we also have to pay our college tuition and most college student really don't have jobs, so many don't have a certain type of income where they're able to pay a higher bill already," Isaac Watson, MSU student, said
Kemp says the increase is partially due to inflation, causing higher prices for diesel fuel, water pipes, and other materials.