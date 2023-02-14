Standoff in Columbus ends with arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - One person is in custody following a standoff in Columbus.
The incident happened around noontime at the Fitness Factor, which is across the street from Chick-fil-A.
Columbus Police Joseph Daughtry said a customer got into an argument with an employee and displayed a gun.
Everyone inside was able to get out and no one was held at gunpoint, the police chief clarified.
The suspect eventually surrendered. Police identified the suspect as Dan Waldrop, 50, of Columbus.
You can watch the press conference in the video above or open this link.
Correction: WTVA incorrectly called this a hostage situation. The word has since been replaced with "standoff."