Stand Firm Ministry gave away 300 food boxes Saturday morning

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - Stand Firm Ministry gathers monthly to give away food boxes.

They gave away over 300 boxes of food.

The boxes include items like bread, vegetables, and drinks.

Aberdeen resident, Rachel Lee, said she comes to get a box every month. She had to miss last month due to having COVID-19.

She said she called them and they told her they would meet her with a box of food.

The next food box giveaway will be at Stand Firm Ministry in Aberdeen on March 19th.

If you are interested in receiving a food box next month visit their Facebook page and message them for an application.

 

