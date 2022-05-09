 Skip to main content
Stabbing suspect arrested in Monroe County

  • Updated
  • 0
Stephanie Dawn Cantrell

Stephanie Dawn Cantrell, Source: Monroe County Sheriff's Department.

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WTVA) - The Monroe County sheriff released information Monday afternoon about a weekend stabbing and arrest in Aberdeen.

Sheriff Kevin Crook said deputies responded Saturday night, May 7 to a home on Buck Road, which is near the Aberdeen Marina.

The deputies found a woman in the backyard suffering from stab wounds, including one to her neck.

They also found a woman barricaded inside the home.

SWAT members ultimately entered the home and arrested the woman, 37-year-old Stephanie Cantrell of Caledonia

Investigators charged her with aggravated assault.

The sheriff said the victim is in stable condition.

