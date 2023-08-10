St. Jude Dream Home opens for tours

SALTILLO, Miss (WTVA) -- The 2023 St. Jude Dream Home is finished and ready for you to take a tour.
Starting Friday, August 10, the St. Jude Dream Home will be open Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays for folks to come in and take a look around.
The hours are:
Fridays: 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Saturdays: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Sundays: Noon to 5 p.m.
The tours will run every weekend from now until September 10.
While you're there, you can also register to win a $10,000 shopping spree from Room to Room Furniture.
The home is located at 106 Dogwood Creek Lane in Saltillo.
The drawing for the St Jude Dream Home and all the prizes will be September 14.