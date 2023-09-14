St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

Open House Prize (shopping spree, courtesy of Room to Room) - Nell Coggins of Saltillo, MS
Tickets on Sale Prize (diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers) - Kristen Turner of Tupelo, MS
Early Bird Prize ($10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing) - Debra Underwood of Tupelo, MS
Bonus Prize (backyard package and $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual) - Jean Enis of Saltillo, MS
St. Jude Dream Home - Norma Oswalt of Houston, MS
You raised $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thank you!