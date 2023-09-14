 Skip to main content
St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway winners

  • Updated
2023 Tupelo St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway

You raised $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. (L-R): Michelle Martin; Tanya Carter; St. Jude reps Megan Tancrell, Lauren Stanford, Robin Samuel; Matt Laubhan; Emily Leonard. Photo Date: Sept. 14, 2023.

Open House Prize (shopping spree, courtesy of Room to Room) - Nell Coggins of Saltillo, MS

Tickets on Sale Prize (diamond ring, courtesy of Van Atkins Jewelers) - Kristen Turner of Tupelo, MS

Early Bird Prize ($10,000 VISA gift card, courtesy of Southern Housing) - Debra Underwood of Tupelo, MS

Bonus Prize (backyard package and $1,500 gift certificate to Keep It Casual, courtesy of Walton’s Greenhouse and Keep It Casual) - Jean Enis of Saltillo, MS

St. Jude Dream Home - Norma Oswalt of Houston, MS

You raised $1.4 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Thank you!

