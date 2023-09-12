St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway to be held on Thursday

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — The St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway will air on Thursday, Sept. 14 on WTVA/WLOV at 4 p.m.
Open this link to watch the drawing on Thursday.
There will be five drawings during the hour — one drawing for each prize. Open this link to view the prizes.
Those who purchased a $100 ticket will have their names put on a piece of paper and put into a giant hopper.
If you purchased five $100 tickets, then your name will appear on five separate pieces of paper.
Those who qualified for the Tickets on Sale Prize will have their names put into the hopper. It’ll be turned several times and a winner will be drawn.
The tickets will remain in the hopper. The winner of the Tickets on Sale Prize will have his or her name put back into the hopper.
Those who qualified for the Early Bird Prize will have their names added to the hopper.
The hopper will be turned and a winner will be drawn. The process will be repeated for each prize.
At the end of the hour, the drawing for the actual Dream Home will take place. The winners of the other prizes will be eligible to win the Dream Home.
A smaller container will be used for the Open House Prize drawing.
If you registered (for free) for the Open House Prize during one of the Dream Home’s open house sessions, your name will be put into the smaller container and a winner will be drawn.
If you registered for the Open House Prize and purchased a $100 ticket, then your name will be in both containers.
St. Jude will call each winner.