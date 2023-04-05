 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Coahoma, DeSoto, Itawamba,
Lafayette, Lee MS, Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss,
Quitman, Tallahatchie, Tate, Tippah, Tishomingo, Tunica, Union and
Yalobusha. In West Tennessee, Benton TN, Chester, Decatur,
Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Thursday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Two to three inches of rain with locally higher amounts are
possible tonight through early Thursday afternoon along a
front that will become stationary across portions of West
Tennessee and North Mississippi.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

St. Andrews United Methodist Church plans to have Easter service despite tornado damage

  • Updated
St. Andrews United Methodist Church

Pastor Jim McClurkan says his church will still have church service this upcoming Easter Sunday. He says church will church no matter what.

Some people thought Easter services would look different for this year in Monroe County since that EF3 tornado tore through the area.

McClurkan says the damage to his church is not going to stop them from having services this Sunday.

He says his church will still have their Good Friday service and that will start at 7 o'clock that night.

Then their Sunrise service will start at 6:30 in the morning with worship starting at 10:45.

Pastor McClurkan knows things will be different for the congregation but says the church is still standing and things will continue.

He tells us crews are still assessing the damages done to the church...

Now if you would like to attend pastor McClurkan's Easter service, the church is off of Legion Drive.

