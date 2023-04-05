St. Andrews United Methodist Church plans to have Easter service despite tornado damage

MONROE COUNTY, Miss (WTVA) - Pastor Jim McClurkan says his church will still have church service this Easter Sunday. He says church will church no matter what.
Some people thought Easter services would look different for this year in Monroe County since that EF3 tornado tore through the area.
McClurkan says the damage to his church is not going to stop them from having services this Sunday.
He says his church will still have their Good Friday service and that will start at 7 o'clock that night.
Then their Sunrise service will start at 6:30 in the morning with worship starting at 10:45.
Pastor McClurkan knows things will be different for the congregation but says the church is still standing and things will continue.
He tells us crews are still assessing the damages done to the church...
Now if you would like to attend pastor McClurkan's Easter service, the church is off of Legion Drive.