Sports complex bond issue for Booneville schools passes

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Voters in Booneville overwhelmingly approved a plan to borrow money to build a sports complex for the city school district's athletic teams.
Unofficial results show 93 percent out of 415 voters were in favor of the bond issue, which district officials said would not raise taxes.
The complex will include a multipurpose stadium for soccer, track and junior high football, six tennis courts and a fieldhouse.
High school football will still be played at Northeast Mississippi Community College.