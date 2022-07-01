Special election set for open Golden Triangle legislative seat

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Gov. Tate Reeves has set the date for the special election to fill the House District 37 seat in the Mississippi Legislature that came open with the recent death of Rep. Lynn Wright.
Voters in parts of Clay, Lowndes and Oktibbeha counties will decide during the November 8 general election who should take Wright's place.
Candidate qualifying for the House District 37 election will end September 19.
A runoff will be held November 29 if no one walks away with a majority of the vote after November 8.
The winner of the special election will have to run again next year since all state offices are scheduled for their regular election.