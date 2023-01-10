Special election for Mississippi House District 23 goes to a runoff

(WTVA) — Unofficial results show Tuesday's special election for state House District 23 will be decided in a runoff on the final day of the month.
Ballots from Calhoun, Grenada, Lafayette and Webster counties show Andy Stepp with 1,142 votes, or 48.49 percent, and Perry Van Bailey with 896 votes, or 38.05 percent.
Andy Clark finished third with 317 votes, or 13.46 percent.
The winner of the January 31 runoff between Bailey and Stepp will serve the remainder of Jim Beckett's term and run for reelection later this year.
Beckett left the Legislature to become executive director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff.