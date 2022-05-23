 Skip to main content
Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall wins Ferriss Trophy

  • Updated
Tanner Hall

Tanner Hall, Source: southernmiss.com.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall is the recipient of the 2022 Ferriss Trophy.

The trophy was presented on Monday, May 23.

Hall was among five finalists; the other finalists were Tim Elko from Ole Miss; R.J. Yeager from Mississippi State; Harrison Haley from Delta State and Brett Sanchez from Belhaven.

The Ferriss Trophy is awarded each year to the best college baseball player in Mississippi.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

