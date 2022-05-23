Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall wins Ferriss Trophy

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - Southern Miss pitcher Tanner Hall is the recipient of the 2022 Ferriss Trophy.
The trophy was presented on Monday, May 23.
The moment when you hear your name being called as the top collegiate baseball in the state of Mississippi. Congrats @tannerhall06. We are very proud of you. #EverythingMatters | #SMTTT pic.twitter.com/oaCB10exaM— Southern Miss Baseball (@SouthernMissBSB) May 23, 2022
Hall was among five finalists; the other finalists were Tim Elko from Ole Miss; R.J. Yeager from Mississippi State; Harrison Haley from Delta State and Brett Sanchez from Belhaven.
The Ferriss Trophy is awarded each year to the best college baseball player in Mississippi.