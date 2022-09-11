Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule.
Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge.
The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m.
Drivers were forced off of the interstate at the Batesville/Oxford exit Friday night into Sunday morning to make a long detour through Water Valley and enter the interstate again at the Coffeeville exit.