Southbound I-55 in Panola County reopens to traffic after bridge repair

Message board on Interstate 55 in Panola County

A message board on Interstate 55 showing the interstate southbound in Panola County is no longer closed.

 Mississippi Department of Transportation

BATESVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — The Mississippi Department of Transportation says southbound Interstate 55 from Batesville to the Pope/Courtland exit has reopened ahead of schedule.

Workers shut down that stretch of interstate to repair a bridge.

The interstate was not expected to reopen until Monday at 7 a.m.

Drivers were forced off of the interstate at the Batesville/Oxford exit Friday night into Sunday morning to make a long detour through Water Valley and enter the interstate again at the Coffeeville exit.

