South Pontotoc school bus involved in accident

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) — A Pontotoc County school bus carrying students flipped over Tuesday afternoon after sliding off a gravel road.
District Superintendent Dr. Brock Puckett said the bus serving South Pontotoc schools hit a loose patch of gravel on Cabra Trail when the accident happened.
According to the superintendent, first responders checked out students reporting injuries before releasing them to their parents.
"I understand that some students have gone to health care providers to be evaluated," said Puckett, "but I do not know of any specific injuries at this time."
He added the district will follow up with students and parents and was thankful for the quick response by those showing up to help them.