South Mississippi sailor killed at Pearl Harbor returning home for burial

WASHINGTON (WTVA) - The remains of a south Mississippi sailor killed at Pearl Harbor will soon return home for burial.
Navy Seaman 1st Class John R. Melton, 23, of Liberty, was assigned to the battleship USS West Virginia, which was moored at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii, on Dec. 7, 1941.
Multiple torpedoes hit the ship. The crew prevented it from capsizing, and it came to rest on the shallow harbor floor.
The attack on the ship resulted in the deaths of 106 crewmen, including Melton.
During efforts to salvage the ship, Navy personnel recovered remains representing at least 66 individuals.
Those who could not be identified, including Melton, were interred as unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Officials disinterred 35 caskets in 2017.
Scientists used various forms of analysis, such as dental, to identify his remains.
He’s scheduled to be buried on July 9 in Gloster, Mississippi.