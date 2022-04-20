South Mississippi murder trial moved to Monroe County

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The trial for a Claiborne County woman accused of killing her stepdaughter will take place in Monroe County, WDAM-TV in Hattiesburg reported.
T’Kia Bevily’s trial was going to take place in Claiborne County on May 2.
Infant Jurayah Smith died in October 2017 due to blunt force trauma to the head, according to the TV station’s report.
Bevily and the child’s father were charged with capital murder in 2019 after it was learned Smith was in their custody when she died.
She received a life sentence without parole in January 2021, but the conviction was overturned after a judge learned a juror was related to the victim. This resulted in Bevily getting a new trial.
The report says Bevily requested a change of venue claiming she would not receive a fair trial in Claiborne County.
The trial in Monroe County is scheduled for May 2 at 9 a.m.
Claiborne County is on the Mississippi River between Vicksburg and Natchez.