South Alabama shooting suspect captured in Starkville

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — A woman wanted in connection to a south Alabama shooting was captured in Oktibbeha County.
Michelle Campbell, 21, was wanted for allegedly shooting her aunt several times in Loxley, Alabama.
The shooting happened Saturday morning following an argument between the two women, according to Loxley police.
The shooting victim remains hospitalized.
Campbell was captured the following day at an apartment complex on Reed Road in Starkville.
Loxley is east of Mobile, Alabama, and is approximately 207 miles southeast of Starkville.