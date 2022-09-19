 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Sorority treasurer receives 45-month sentence for wire fraud

  • Updated
  • 0
Mississippi chief justice extends order on COVID-19 safety

OXFORD, Miss. (WTVA) - A 75-year-old woman will spend almost four years in prison for stealing money from a sorority at Mississippi State University.

A judge sentenced Betty Cadle on Friday to 45 months in prison for wire fraud.

Cadle, who was a volunteer, issued checks from the Kappa Delta House Corporation banking account to herself and to a business she and her daughter owned in Oxford without authority, according to the Attorney’s Office.

She stole $2.9 million from 2012 to 2019, according to court documents.

Cadle will also have to repay $2.9 million.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you