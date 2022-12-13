Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings.
The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21.
Because of the sudden decision, many employees had left behind belongings not knowing they’d be out of a job and not allowed to return for several weeks.
WTVA reporter Wayne Hereford spoke with former employee Donna Haas who said she was happy to retrieve her belongings but said the whole ordeal has been a shock.
Former worker Denise Alomari said she’s involved in one the class action lawsuits filed against the company.
She said a protest was planned but the company worked with former employees to retrieve their property.
She advises anyone with questions about the Verona facility to contact security there.