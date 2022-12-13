 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and West Tennessee,
including the following areas, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Benton MS, Calhoun, Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lafayette, Lee MS,
Marshall, Monroe, Panola, Pontotoc, Prentiss, Tallahatchie,
Tippah, Tishomingo, Union and Yalobusha. In West Tennessee,
Chester, Decatur, Fayette, Hardeman, Hardin, Henderson and McNairy.

* WHEN...Through Wednesday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains
and ditches may become clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Showers and thunderstorms along a slow moving cold front will
bring a prolonged period of rainfall beginning tonight and
continuing through Wednesday evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Some United/Lane Furniture employees allowed to retrieve belongings

  • Updated
  • 0
Lane Furniture facility in Verona, Mississippi

Lane Furniture facility in Verona, Mississippi. Photo Date: Dec. 13, 2022.

VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) - Some of the United Furniture/Lane Furniture workers who lost their jobs last month were allowed to return to the Verona facility to remove personal belongings.

The company suddenly fired its national workforce, including thousands of workers in north Mississippi, on Nov. 21.

Because of the sudden decision, many employees had left behind belongings not knowing they’d be out of a job and not allowed to return for several weeks.

WTVA reporter Wayne Hereford spoke with former employee Donna Haas who said she was happy to retrieve her belongings but said the whole ordeal has been a shock.

Former worker Denise Alomari said she’s involved in one the class action lawsuits filed against the company.

She said a protest was planned but the company worked with former employees to retrieve their property.

She advises anyone with questions about the Verona facility to contact security there.

Tags

Recommended for you