Some storm damage reported in north Mississippi

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...
Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi...
Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi...
Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi...
Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi...

* Until 900 PM CDT.

* At 814 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line
extending from near Sandy Springs to near Montpelier, moving
southeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...
Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon,
Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Prairie, Fairview,
New Salem, Sandy Springs, New Wren, Trebloc, Evergreen, Clay,
Nettleton and Hatley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern
Mississippi.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a
building.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern
Mississippi.

&&


HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN;
WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED;
MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

Weather Alert

...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1045 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of North Mississippi and northeast Mississippi,
including the following counties, in North Mississippi, Alcorn,
Itawamba, Lee, Prentiss, Tippah and Tishomingo. In northeast
Mississippi, Union.

* WHEN...Until 1045 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 738 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to
thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly in the advisory area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Corinth, Booneville, New Albany, Baldwyn, Iuka, Tishomingo
State Park, J P Coleman State Park, Saltillo, Guntown,
Belmont, Burnsville, Jumpertown, Glen, Tishomingo, Thrashers,
Wheeler, Burton, Hinkle, Leedy and Pratts Friendship.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Weather Alert

TORNADO WATCH 122 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                CALHOUN               CHICKASAW
ITAWAMBA              LEE                   MONROE
PONTOTOC              PRENTISS              TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO

IN NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI

UNION

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, BOONEVILLE, BRUCE,
CALHOUN CITY, CORINTH, FULTON, HOUSTON, IUKA, NEW ALBANY,
OKOLONA, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS, AND TUPELO.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...The entire Mid-South.

* WHEN...Through 1 AM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Some storm damage reported in north Mississippi

Fire at First Assembly of God in Amory, MS. Possible lightning strike. From Sharon McDaniels Hughes.

Fire at First Assembly of God in Amory, MS. Possible lightning strike. From Sharon McDaniels Hughes.

Open this link to view power outages in Mississippi.

(WTVA) - Another week, another round of severe weather her in north Alabama and northwest Alabama.

Shanna McMillan sent this picture of metal roofing in Pontotoc.

Storm damage in Pontotoc County on April 13, 2022.

Storm damage in Pontotoc County on April 13, 2022. Source: Shanna McMillan.

Andrew Canaday shared these images of damage and flooding in Corinth.

Flooding in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022

Flooding in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.
Storm damage in Corinth on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.
Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Andrew Canaday.

Lisa Tutor Crum sent this photo of her shed in the Kossuth area.

Storm damage in Kossuth area on April 13, 2022

Damage found in the Kossuth area; on County Road 620. Source: Lisa Tutor Crum. Photo Date: April 13, 2022.

Kaitlyn Wright sent this photo from Dumas, MS.

storm damage in Dumas, MS on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Dumas, MS. Source: Kaitlyn Wright. Photo Date: April 13, 2022.

Torie Rich Burcham sent this photo from Burnsville, MS.

Storm damage in Burnsville, MS along Highway 365. Source: Torie Rich Burcham.

Storm damage in Burnsville, MS along Highway 365. Source: Torie Rich Burcham.

Karen Kirkman sent these images from Falkner, MS.

Storm damage in Falkner on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.
Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

Storm damage in Falkner, MS. Source: Karen Kirkman.

WTVA morning anchor Bronson Woodruff took this photo from his hometown of Kossuth.

Storm damage on County Road 604 in Kossuth, MS

Storm damage on County Road 604 in Kossuth, MS. Source: Bronson Woodruff.

The CEO of the Tippah County Hospital Patrick Chapman reported roof damage to the old section of the hospital, as well as some water damage to offices. However, patients are good and the ER is still open.

Sharon McDaniels Hughes shared this video of a fire at the First Assembly of God in Amory, MS. Possible lightning strike to steeple.

Vickey Gibens sent this photo of more damage in Corinth.

Corinth storm damage on April 13, 2022

Storm damage in Corinth, MS on April 13, 2022. Source: Vickey Gibens.

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

