Some storm damage reported in north Mississippi

Weather Alert

The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... Eastern Chickasaw County in northeastern Mississippi... Itawamba County in northeastern Mississippi... Southeastern Lee County in northeastern Mississippi... Monroe County in northeastern Mississippi... * Until 900 PM CDT. * At 814 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Sandy Springs to near Montpelier, moving southeast at 60 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Amory, Aberdeen, Fulton, Okolona, Tombigbee State Park, Shannon, Plantersville, Mantachie, Smithville, Tremont, Prairie, Fairview, New Salem, Sandy Springs, New Wren, Trebloc, Evergreen, Clay, Nettleton and Hatley. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for northeastern Mississippi. && HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN; WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED; MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH