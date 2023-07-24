Some in Lee County to notice voting changes in party primaries

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Some people may be surprised on August 8 when Mississippi holds its party primaries.
Redistricting has led to certain voters moving to new districts, whether it is for the Legislature or for county offices.
Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Dulaney said the county reduced its number of precincts as well, meaning some people will be going elsewhere to vote.
Here are the following precinct changes:
- Fellowship VFD voters will vote at Oak Hill Community Church, 1328 Road 885, Saltillo
- Hebron voters will vote at Unity VFD, 913 Road 1303, Guntown
- The Bissell precinct is now Tupelo Furniture Market Building #5
- Kedron and Petersburg voters will vote at Nettleton First Community Church Life Center, 160 Verona Ave., Nettleton
- Auburn voters will vote at Auburn Baptist Church Family Life Center, 1140 Road 931, Tupelo
Voters across the area can find their polling place by clicking here.