Some homeowners dealing with roof damage after Wednesday's hailstorm

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Forrest Tate was at home Wednesday when a bunch of hail started falling from the sky.
"Hail was coming down so loud that it sounded like the back windows were going to break on the house," said Tate.
No windows shattered, but the hail caused indentations to the shingles on his roof.
"The whole middle section probably is going to have to have fixes to it," added Tate.
Chandler Crawford with Best Choice Roofing says the bowls left in the shingles hold water when it rains.
"It essentially just rots through the shingle into the decks," said Crawford. "You start having leaks in your ceiling and down your drywall."
Crawford adds those leaks can start as soon as six months after the damage.