Some BancorpSouth customers having issues with electronic deposits

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — BancorpSouth says it is working to resolve a problem with electronic deposits being made to some customer accounts.
It is unclear how many customers are affected.
The bank's director of corporate communications says the company could not comment on situations involving customers.
However, a Facebook post by the bank acknowledges there is a problem.
"For some customers, the processing of some transactions, including electronic deposits, has been delayed," according to the post. "We're working to resolve this issue now."
Besides apologizing for the problem, the bank shared it is experiencing high call volumes at its call center.