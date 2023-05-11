Some Amory residents have power bill concerns

AMORY, Miss (WTVA) - Residents in Amory have growing concerns about catching up on their power bill.
There was a Alderman meeting last week on May 2nd and Amory utilities manager Mike King told the board of alderman that there are currently more than one twenty residential power bills that would have been disconnected.
King is giving residents an option to have a deferred payment plan because of the storm and tornado.
King says no one's power is cut off because he is trying to help residents. He knows what they have endured and are enduring post tornado.
The mayor and the Board of Alderman will have another meeting for more information soon with more information on how they can move forward with this matter.
Now if you are a resident in Amory and need help catching up on bills the utility officials are urging you to come to them if you are behind.
They want to help you figure out a plan that works for you and them.