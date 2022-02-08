Solero Technologies replaces BorgWarner in Water Valley

WATER VALLEY, Miss. (WTVA) - BorgWarner in Water Valley now operates under a new name.
More than 400 staff members who were hired as BorgWarner employees now work for Solero Technologies.
Interim CEO Ramzi Hermiz shares the differences those staff members can expect to see.
“A singular focus on solenoid products,” he said. “Where BorgWarner had more of a portfolio of products, we’re focused on solenoids and the related products that we can leverage here.”
Solenoids help with vehicle ignition.
“We didn’t know what would happen when we heard it was selling,” Water Valley Mayor Donald Gray said. “We’re so excited to have Atar and Solero here being a part of our community. We just look forward to working with them.”
Atar Capital is the parent company.
Hermiz said he’d like to see the number of employees grow.
“As we develop new technologies, of course, the business is focused on driving growth. So, we’re satisfied with the team, the position that we have.”