Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has made its way to the Magnolia state

TUPELO, Miss (WTVA)- Canada is dealing with massive wildfires, the smoke from those fires has now traveled across much of the nation and even here in the south.
All the way from Canada, from New York to Chicago and now to Mississippi.
“So the reason why this is affecting us in the first place is that for the past several weeks off and on we’ve had our wind coming in from the north anyway but now as you know they have wildfires we’re expecting the air quality to be moderate not anything hazardous like we’re seeing in bigger cities especially in the north east what that means is that if anyone has any respiratory illness or their more sensitive to changes in air quality and things like that they would be able to notice the difference they would have to be more careful when their stepping outside” Said WTVA Meteorologist Annea Scales
Inhaling smoke comes with problems, especially those who are suffering with asthma or other respiratory issues.
“With asthma and also with allergies smoke is an irritant if you inhale it’ll get into the sinuses and into your lungs and cause inflammation which is the underlying issue so when we know there is going to be an increase in the irritants an increase in smoke what i suggest to folks is get ahead of the issue by taking antihistamines your allergy meds and also your asthma medication” Said Medserve Family Pediatrician Kenny Cook
For extra safety measures, an extra Covid-19 mask could also help those who suffer from severe respiratory issues and asthma.