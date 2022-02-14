Smithville requesting recount for 2020 Census

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - The Town of Smithville is concerned that their population number for the 2020 Census is incorrect.
City Clerk Kim Johnson said back in 2010, the Smithville population was 942.
During that 10 year period, the population dropped due to the 2011 tornado that destroyed homes and businesses, but city officials said that number should still be higher.
"Since then, we've done a lot of rebuilding," said Johnson. "A lot of new homes have come in, rental properties have come in. I would say approximately 95 new buildings have been constructed since 2011."
Johnson said the 2020 Census totaled 509 people for the town and she does not believe that's possible with all the growth the town has seen over the past 10 years.
She also said she doesn't know if the pandemic had an impact on the 2020 Census or if people did not see the importance of filling it out.
"...people just not understanding the importance and how it affects them as a citizen of our town and how it affects the town as a whole."
With the huge drop in population numbers, the town is concerned about how much federal funding they can receive.
They usually use those funds for roads, water, schools and parks and rec.
"It affects any type of funding and so much more than people even realize," said Johnson.
To get the appropriate number for the Census, the town submitted a notice for a recount to the 2020 Census Count Question Resolution Operation.
They said now it's just a waiting game to see if they can get that recount.