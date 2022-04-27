 Skip to main content
Smithville principal named next Monroe County superintendent

Chad O'Brian

Chad O'Brian named the next superintendent of the Monroe County School District in Mississippi. Source: Chad O'Brian.

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Dr. Chad O'Brian of Smithville has been named the next superintendent of the Monroe County School District.

The school district shared the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.

He’s currently the principal at Smithville Attendance Center.

He’s replacing outgoing superintendent Brian Jernigan whose retirement goes into effect July 1.

