Smithville principal named next Monroe County superintendent

AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Dr. Chad O'Brian of Smithville has been named the next superintendent of the Monroe County School District.
The school district shared the announcement Wednesday morning on social media.
Congratulations to Dr. Chad O'Brian for being selected as Monroe County School District's next superintendent.— Monroe Co. Schools (@MonroeCoSchools) April 27, 2022
He’s currently the principal at Smithville Attendance Center.
He’s replacing outgoing superintendent Brian Jernigan whose retirement goes into effect July 1.