Smithville boil water alert to continue into next week

SMITHVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - A lightning strike forced Smithville to enforce a boil water alert for some residents.
The town shared the following news on Thursday, Dec. 30 at 9:28 a.m.
"At 6:00 p.m. yesterday, lightning struck a tree that busted a main water line on Pearce Chapel Road. Smithville Police Department placed notifications at all homes affected by this boil water notice. Due to MSDH Holiday schedule, water samples cannot be taken until Tuesday of next week, which means the boil water notice will be in effect until at least Thursday. For further information, please call 662-651-4411."