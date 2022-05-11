 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Smitherman named Alabama EMA acting director

  • Updated
  • 0
Jeff Smitherman

Jeff Smitherman, Source: Office of Alabama Governor Kay Ivey.

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Jeff Smitherman as acting director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA).

His appointment goes into effect on May 21.

He replaces Brian Hastings who is leaving the agency for a new opportunity.

“Jeff is no stranger to emergency management, from his time serving our country and state in the Army to his several years at the Alabama EMA, he is more than qualified,” Ivey said. “I am confident Jeff will bring a steady hand, vast knowledge and a servant’s attitude to this role.”

Smitherman currently works at AEMA as executive operations officer.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Zac is from the Athens community in Monroe County. He's a graduate of Hatley High School, Itawamba Community College and Mississippi University for Women.

Recommended for you