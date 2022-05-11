Smitherman named Alabama EMA acting director

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WTVA) - Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey has appointed Jeff Smitherman as acting director of the Alabama Emergency Management Agency (AEMA).
His appointment goes into effect on May 21.
He replaces Brian Hastings who is leaving the agency for a new opportunity.
“Jeff is no stranger to emergency management, from his time serving our country and state in the Army to his several years at the Alabama EMA, he is more than qualified,” Ivey said. “I am confident Jeff will bring a steady hand, vast knowledge and a servant’s attitude to this role.”
Smitherman currently works at AEMA as executive operations officer.