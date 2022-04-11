Smash-and-grab burglaries under investigation in Prentiss County

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Law enforcement continue to investigate after smash and grab burglaries in Prentiss County.
Booneville Police Chief Michael Ramey told WTVA that someone burglarized six separate businesses since Sunday, April 3rd.
Police gave WTVA a list of four of the businesses hit.
These included JR Food Mart, NAPA Auto Parts, TNT Pawn Shop, and one other business. The owner of the latter said she does not want WTVA to release the name of her business.
Manager Mollie Brown with JR Food Mart shared pictures of their front and side doors with WTVA. The pictures show glass broken, but not broken out. Brown said the doors were replaced quickly, likely the same day they were broke.
Brown said the thief didn't have much luck at the store.
"They actually didn't get through, they almost did. And I guess they got spooked and went to the side door, and they didn't get in there either, so they left," Brown explained.
Down the street, workers at NAPA Auto Parts said the thief also did not get in there, but broke the glass in the front door. They think the alarm must have scared the person off.
Police said the thief broke in and stole a cash register from the business whose owner does not want the business' name released.