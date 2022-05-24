Small church vandalized in Lowndes County

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - Someone vandalized a small church in rural Lowndes County.
Mt. Avery M.B. Church is on Nashville Ferry Road, which is about 12 miles southeast of Columbus.
Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins doesn’t believe there was a hate crime motive.
Nothing was taken from the small church.
"It's an isolated incident,” the sheriff said. “We haven't seen this type of vandalism before or these types of messages before. So, it's kind of a strange case for us to be working."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department.