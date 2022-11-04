"Small Business Season" kicks off downtown Starkville

The Greater Starkville Development Partnership is launching a program to
support small businesses. Beginning on November 1, The Partnership kicked off "Making Main Merry", when the downtown area will got decked out for the
holidays. Throughout the holiday shopping season, The Partnership is encouraging consumers to "Think Small" and earmark at least part of their holiday spending in support of local small business.
Local business owner Mallory England of Milk + Honey describes how important this is for small businesses and explains the economic inflation challenges.
The Partnership is hosting Christmas Open House downtown Starkville Sunday, November 6. The open house will begin at 6pm.