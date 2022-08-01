Slim Chickens opens on North Gloster amid struggling economy

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA)- Another major restaurant franchise opened today. Slim Chickens is now located on North Gloster street in Tupelo.
This location for the southern-themed fast-food franchise has been in the works for three years. Executives today say there are many struggles and benefits of opening a business in today’s economy.
The general economy is struggling, but for restaurants it’s on the rise. General Manager Barry Carroll says people always want to eat.
“More people with jobs and opened up more job opportunities for more people to support the economy more, because people want to eat. They always want to eat,” says Carroll.
This new location brought over 100 jobs to the Tupelo community. Franchise partner, David Bagwell, says finding workers is difficult in different areas, but the big difference maker is workplace culture.
“The pay is great, but if the workplace is not somewhere people like to be I could pay two times what the industry average was and people are not gonna stay. We try to really set that culture and maintain it as a good place for an employee to work,” says Bagwell.
Bagwell also says that finding building materials, like electrical, were the biggest trouble makers in the opening process.
“It was nerve wrecking for the past three months alone. It was like we would take three steps forward and eight steps back. We finally, by the grace of God, got everything done and finally opened,” says Carroll.
But when it comes to competition, Bagwell says, “Chick-Fil-A is what we all want to be when we grow up as restaurant people.”
The Slim Chickens’ family is excited to be a part of the Tupelo Community.