Slain man's brother continues to push back against killer's parole

GRENADA, Miss. (WTVA) - Gene Bell continues to work against the possibility of parole for the man who killed his older brother, Robert Bell, in 1991.
On May 6, 1991, outside of Gore Springs in Grenada County, Frederick Bell (no relation to Gene or Robert) went with a group of friends to a small convenience store, now no longer standing, and before leaving, shot 21-year-old Robert Bell nine times, leading to his death.
Frederick Bell was convicted of that murder and another that happened later that day in Memphis in 1993 and sentenced to death.
Through a number of appeals and attempts to lighten his sentence, Frederick Bell was eventually declared mentally disabled in 2013 and in 2015, his sentence was lightened to life in prison with the possibility of parole.
Now, in October 2022, Frederick Bell stands to be potentially released on parole.
Gene Bell, Bert Bell's younger brother, was 16 when Bert was shot and killed. Gene was just a highschool sophomore in Grenada at the time.
"It was a whole lot...just trying to hold tight as a family...and yeah...it was a really tough day," Gene Bell said.
Life has been different for Gene and his remaining family ever since Bert Bell's death in 1991. He would be 53 years old today - and Gene hasn't given up on his brother. He's been attending Parole Board meetings since 2015 and says he hasn't missed a single one.
That's because he hopes to do whatever it takes to keep Frederick Bell and other violent offenders off of the streets.
"We should never let a violent offender, especially a double murder violent offender out of prison and out on parole," Gene Bell said. "It should never be a question."
Frederick Bell was scheduled for release on parole on September 26th, 2022, but his parole was rescinded and now another parole board meeting is set for October 26th, 2022.
When asked what his feelings toward Frederick Bell now are, Gene said he had no ill-will for him, but that he still wants to see justice served following his brother's death.
"Have we forgiven Frederick Bell? Absolutely. I can stand firm and say that in my faith that yes, we have. But that doesn't mean he shouldn't suffer the consequences of the things that he did."