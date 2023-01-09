Skilled to Work: American Furniture Growing their Team

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WTVA) -- American Furniture is looking to expand its production and bring in new employees in the Tupelo (Belden) and Pontotoc (Ecru) locations.
The company makes upholstery furniture, such as recliners.
Leaders say they recently picked up a large amount of business.
"You get here, you do your job, and you go home with good money," Employee Magda Parron said. She spoke highly of her company.
"Extremely, extremely busy," Steve Lindsey said.
Lindsey is the company's vice president of manufacturing.
"We've got needs for experienced upholsterers and frame assemblers. Looking to have that seasoned veteran come in and contribute immediately," Lindsey explained.
Lindsey says the company has three facilities right now, two in Ecru, and a new one they've recently opened up in Tupelo. The Tupelo facility has two lines.
He says they still want to add one more line in Tupelo, Adding About Fifteen Jobs.
Lindsey says they have two lines also opening up in Ecru, which will bring about forty jobs.
Lindsey bragged on American Furniture's safety record.
Parron says she wants to encourage people to work with the company, saying they can expect bonuses in pay and good benefits.
"I don't have a hard time with that because, you just get here, you do your job, and you get out here early, you come home with good money," Parron said. "So I mean, it's real easy to come to work here, you know."
To apply for a position with American Furniture, click here to be taken to their hiring page.