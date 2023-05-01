Skilled to Work - Working in tree services

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- Trees and other plants need trimming at times and even removing.
Licensed Tree Surgeon Jeff Wilson is owner and operator of Wilson's Tree Service.
They trim, cut, and remove trees, grind stumps, and more.
They serve mainly Starkville, but they travel to places such as West Point, Columbus, Eupora, Louisville, mainly the immediate area.
"You know we're taking down trees, that's hazardous, and uh, it's dangerous, and you can, you can get hurt or even killed doing it if you're not, you know, uh, careful," Wilson said.
"I would recommend that if somebody was going to get into this line of work, that they would do an apprenticeship. They need to work under somebody for awhile to learn how to be safe or properly operate the equipment."
Wilson says he's now worked in tree service for about 15 years.
He also doesn't have a physical office for his business. He goes directly to jobs.
"Playing with the saws, the equipment, you know, it's every boy's dream."
Click here to find his business Facebook page.
He can also be reached by phone at 662-722-0646.