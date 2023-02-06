Skilled to Work - Working in a kitchen

BOONEVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with a passion for food may be interested in learning through Northeast Mississippi Community College's Culinary Arts program.
Ginger Godwin goes by many shorter names around the kitchen, all pertaining to her role.
One such name is Chef G.
"We always have fun," Chef G said. "Basic skills like cooking to survive, also if you want to start your own business cooking."
Godwin says students who take her culinary courses at Northeast Mississippi Community College have options.
They can take the route to earn a degree in culinary or hospitality, which will open them up to what they need to know to start their own restaurant.
They'll learn about the money side, the cooking side, catering, and more.
The second option is they can take part in a learning program, which is not for a degree, but will allow them to receive a certificate.
Its options are more limited, but still useful.
"You can start at any of the restaurants around here, like McDonald's and all that, but if you're really wanting to get into a chef degree, maybe be a certified chef, you're going to want more knowledge, and the more knowledge you have, the better," Godwin explained.
"I always loved cooking," culinary student Kimoka Lasley said.
Lasley said her end goal is to open up her own restaurant
Lasley explained why cooking is more than just a job to her.
"It was just kinda natural. My mom passed away two years ago, and that was a passion we both shared, so, here I am," Lasley said. "Fix some very delicious meals. Some of them are kind of unique. Some, she kind of takes us out of our boxes sometimes."
Lasley said her passion is soul food. That's what she wants to serve at her restaurant.
Lasley wants to name her restaurant Ma B's, in honor of her mother, whose middle name was Belle.
"That's just a staple at our house, you know, Sunday dinner was beef roast, potatoes, carrots, onions, celery."
Godwin added students will get to make a variety of foods, including international foods like sushi.
Godwin said people who learn to cook for themselves may also save money, especially around the time this story was written, as food prices are particularly high.