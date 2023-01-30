Skilled to Work - Work for a Plywood Manufacturer

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- People with an interest in steady, consistent work may like to work with a plywood manufacturer in Corinth.
David Mitchell is Mill Manager for Timber Products Company.
He says Timber Products is a family-owned business that is based in Oregon.
He says they have facilities in California, Michigan, Oregon, and the one in Corinth.
"Our primary product that we make here is hardwood plywood, which goes into kitchen cabinets, office furniture, um, a lot of it goes in to hotel/motel furniture in this furniture," Mitchell said.
He says they have lots of employees who have worked there for 20 plus years.
"We're always looking for quality employees. We're very interested right now in some maintenance help, primarily around the maintenance side."
Mitchell says there is a lot of opportunity for growth.
Workers will often get training in several different kinds of jobs and move around.
Mitchell says at the time of this story that they are looking for 4 or 5 people on the production side. He says they're looking for two solid maintenance people.
"I mentioned electrical help, you know, if you have a strong electrical background, yes, training, experience in that is generally desired, but not required."
He says every employee also gets a 3-day weekend.
"Great place to work, guys."
Mitchell says people can come by in person if they would like to apply.
Click here for a look at Timber Products' website.