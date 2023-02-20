Skilled to Work - Why so many jobs?

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Now is a great time to find a job, but why are so many jobs available?
"I think almost every company out there is hiring," Rhonda Chrestman said.
Chrestman works with Snelling Employment Agency in Tupelo.
She says the job market is excellent, but a likely problem may involve inflation.
The costs of living have gone up, while wages people earn have widely stayed the same.
"The key to it I think, is, how much, um, companies are willing to increase their wages just so that people can afford to go to work," Chrestman said. "The price of gas, food, everything is increased so much that, you know, the paychecks that they received once upon a time is just not enough."
Chrestman says people who aren't employed may get somewhat of an income by finding side work they're good at and doing jobs for neighbors, etc.
Some people may even sell items on eBay.
She says these methods may not be sustainable long-term.
"I feel like if a company is willing to pay 14 or 15 dollars, or even more, they're going to get someone to come to work forty hours a week for them and be a good employee," Chrestman said. "Everybody's hiring, and I mean, I think that people could pick and choose their job right now, their dream job because it's out there."