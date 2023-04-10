Skilled to Work - Lawn Care

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- Lawn care is a consistent service that people begin to need around springtime every year.
For this week's Skilled to Work, WTVA's Bronson Woodruff talked with folks at "The Green Team of Tupelo Lawn Care and More".
They do more than just mowing.
"Just a little bit of everything...We try to stay busy year round, so we also do pressure washing, we also do a little bit of fence," the owner and operator of the company said. His name is Marcelino Quiej, or "Marc" for short.
Quiej said he's worked in many different fields and does a little bit of everything.
Quiej said landscaping may require a degree, but lawn care is different.
"For lawn care, just mowing, you don't need a degree or nothing else, just have the equipment and be careful," Quiej said.
His son is also named Marc. The son says he likes the work.
"I like it, I prefer it being outside, to feels freedom, uh, than being inside a factory," the son said. "Just the traveling, uh, not being in one place. Uh, we go to Fulton, Booneville, Guntown, Tupelo, Saltillo, Verona, like everywhere."
Quiej Senior tries to get more help on his team ever so often.
Quiej Senior said he and his team love getting to enjoy the great outdoors.
"It's very fun, except for whenever it's hot," the son added.
Anyone who wants to learn more can give The Green Team a call.
They can also visit The Green Team's website here.