Skilled to Work - Become an Electrician

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) -- People can apply to become an electrician.
They work to make sure the lights come on when you flip the switch.
Electricians with Timmons Electric in Tupelo took WTVA's Bronson Woodruff to one of their future job sites in Tupelo.
It's the Regions Bank in downtown.
Electrician Matthew Chism and others explained they will install new solar panels on the bank's roof.
A bank is just one example of where electricians may work.
"We work for retail companies, restaurants, and factories," Mike Timmons said.
Timmons is owner of Timmons Electric.
He says his company works on several places that are popular around Tupelo and beyond.
Some include Chili's CVS Pharmacy, Belk, and shops in the Mall at Barnes Crossing, just to name a few.
They work inside, and they also do outdoor lighting such as street lights.
Timmons says they serve about a sixty-mile radius around Tupelo, but they are willing to travel farther.
"We work for third party companies, and that's who hires us to go into these retail stores," Timmons said.
He says electricians don't need degrees. Young ones can learn on the job, but any schooling does help.
Education and experience may also make a person's resume stand out from the rest.
Timmons says younger people can take advantage of a work program in high school.
Tupelo High School has a Tupelo Career Technical Center work-based learning program. It allows students to get hands-on learning.
They also take apprentices from college. They have apprentices from Itawamba Community College.
"We are constantly taking up applications," Timmons concluded.
Email timmonselectric@comcast.net to apply for a position with Timmons Electric.
You can also stop by in person to apply.