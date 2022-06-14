Sixth person arrested in capital murder case in Lee County

DALLAS (WTVA) - U.S. Marshals captured a sixth person wanted in connection to a capital murder case in Lee County.
Law enforcement found and arrested Peyton Bogan at a boarding house in Dallas, Texas.
The home invasion robbery that led to a fatal shooting happened on Dec. 22, 2021.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies responded to County Road 746 where they found Justin Mayfield dead from an apparent gunshot wound.
Since then, five people have been arrested: Gavin Jeffers, 28, of West Point; Christopher Clayton, 21, of Fulton; Shanery Hampton, 29, of Macon; Anthony Dixon, 32, of Guntown; and Dartonio Pinson, 31, of Shannon.
Note: Pinson has been added to this article. The article originally identified Bogan as the fifth arrest; he’s the sixth arrest.