Six dead in Tate County shootings

ARKABUTLA, Miss. (WTVA) — Six people are dead after a series of shootings Friday in Tate County.

Sheriff Brad Lance told WMC-TV in Memphis the shootings happened at multiple locations in the Arkabutla area.

He says a man was killed outside a store around 11 a.m. on Arkabutla Road.

A woman was killed inside her home on Bend Road.

Two more were found inside a home, two more found outside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Sheriff's deputies arrested the accused shooter. His name has not been released.

The killings come nearly a week after a mass shooting in Louisville that killed one and wounded five.

Police arrested five people for that Sunday shooting in the parking lot of a grocery store.

