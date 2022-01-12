 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Since the arrival of Omicron health experts have urged all of us to again put on the masks

  • Updated
  • 0
What’s the latest advice on the type of mask I should wear?

Credit: MGN

The CDC says it plans to update its mask guidance.

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Since the arrival of Omicron health experts are encouraging people to start back wearing mask.

The CDC says it plans to update its mask guidance.

Hospital workers are encouraging people to wear an N95 or a procedural mask.

Medical Director of North Mississippi Medical Clinics, Erik Dukes, said that if you are going to be in a small space inside an N95 will offer you the best protection.

He also said that any mask will decrease the burden of respiratory pathogens coming out of our mouth and nose.

Doctors will tell you that any mask is better than no mask at all.

Tags

Reporter

Aundrea is from Corinth, Mississippi. She is a graduate of Corinth High School, Northeast Mississippi Community College and the University of Tennessee at Martin where she played basketball.

Recommended for you