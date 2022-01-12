Since the arrival of Omicron health experts have urged all of us to again put on the masks

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Since the arrival of Omicron health experts are encouraging people to start back wearing mask.
The CDC says it plans to update its mask guidance.
Hospital workers are encouraging people to wear an N95 or a procedural mask.
Medical Director of North Mississippi Medical Clinics, Erik Dukes, said that if you are going to be in a small space inside an N95 will offer you the best protection.
He also said that any mask will decrease the burden of respiratory pathogens coming out of our mouth and nose.
Doctors will tell you that any mask is better than no mask at all.