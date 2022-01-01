You are the owner of this article.
TORNADO WATCH 5 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 8 PM CST THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY

IN EAST ARKANSAS

PHILLIPS

IN MISSISSIPPI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 20 COUNTIES

IN NORTH MISSISSIPPI

ALCORN                BENTON                CALHOUN
CHICKASAW             COAHOMA               ITAWAMBA
LAFAYETTE             LEE                   MARSHALL
MONROE                PANOLA                PONTOTOC
PRENTISS              QUITMAN               TALLAHATCHIE
TATE                  TIPPAH                TISHOMINGO
UNION                 YALOBUSHA

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ABERDEEN, AMORY, ASHLAND, BATESVILLE,
BOONEVILLE, BRUCE, CALHOUN CITY, CHARLESTON, CLARKSDALE,
COFFEEVILLE, CORINTH, FULTON, HELENA, HOLLY SPRINGS, HOUSTON,
IUKA, MARKS, NEW ALBANY, OKOLONA, OXFORD, PONTOTOC, RIPLEY MS,
SENATOBIA, TUPELO, WATER VALLEY, AND WEST HELENA.

TORNADO WATCH 5 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 800 PM CST FOR THE
FOLLOWING LOCATIONS

MS
.    MISSISSIPPI COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE

ALCORN               ATTALA              BENTON
BOLIVAR              CALHOUN             CARROLL
CHICKASAW            CHOCTAW             CLAY
COAHOMA              GRENADA             HINDS
HOLMES               HUMPHREYS           ISSAQUENA
ITAWAMBA             KEMPER              LAFAYETTE
LAUDERDALE           LEAKE               LEE
LEFLORE              LOWNDES             MADISON
MARSHALL             MONROE              MONTGOMERY
NESHOBA              NEWTON              NOXUBEE
OKTIBBEHA            PANOLA              PONTOTOC
PRENTISS             QUITMAN             RANKIN
SCOTT                SHARKEY             SUNFLOWER
TALLAHATCHIE         TATE                TIPPAH
TISHOMINGO           UNION               WARREN
WASHINGTON           WEBSTER             WINSTON
YALOBUSHA            YAZOO

Silver Alert issued for Weir man

Keith Darrell Woodard

Keith Darrell Woodard, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Choctaw County.

The alert is for Keith Darrell Woodard, 29, of Weir.

He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.

He was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 30 at about 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Highway 15 in Choctaw County.

He was wearing a purple, plaid button-up shirt.

Woodard is believed to be traveling in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ackerman Police Department at 662-285-6129.

