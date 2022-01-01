Silver Alert issued for Weir man

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Choctaw County.
The alert is for Keith Darrell Woodard, 29, of Weir.
He is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 260 pounds.
He was last seen on Thursday, Dec. 30 at about 4 p.m. in the 8900 block of Highway 15 in Choctaw County.
He was wearing a purple, plaid button-up shirt.
Woodard is believed to be traveling in a 2002 white Chevrolet Avalanche traveling south.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Ackerman Police Department at 662-285-6129.