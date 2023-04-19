Silver Alert issued for Tupelo woman

Update April 19, 2023 8:15 p.m.
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation issued a Silver Alert for Tracy Shanklin of Tupelo.
She is described as a white female, five feet three inches tall, weighing 155 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a black Northface jacket on Wednesday, April 19, at about 3:15 p.m. in the 2300 block of Barnes Crossing Road in Saltillo, Mississippi.
She was last seen driving west in a 2012 white Jeep Wrangler with Mississippi tag LEF 1224.
Family members say Shanklin suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Tracy Shanklin, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.
ORIGINAL STORY:
TUPELO, Miss (WTVA) -- Tupelo police need your helping finding 50-year old Tracy Shanklin.
According to police, Shanklin was last seen in the North Gloster Street area of Tupelo on Thursday, April 19, around 3 p.m.
She was driving a 2012 two door white Jeep with license plate number LEF 1224.
Her family has concerns about her current mental state.
Investigators are working with DPS to see if a Silver Alert is applicable.
Shanklin is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or TPD at 662-841-6491.