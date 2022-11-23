 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing New Albany woman

  Updated
Jo Ann Decker

NEW ALBANY, Miss. (WTVA) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing New Albany woman.

Jo Ann Decker, 67, was last seen Tuesday, Nov. 22 at approximately 12:30 p.m. walking in the 1000 block of County Road 100.

She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, weighs 105 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Decker was last seen wearing a purple blouse, a denim skirt, rubber boots and a blue and white jacket.

This is the second time a Silver Alert has been issued for Decker in November. She first disappeared on Nov. 5 but was found the next day in Fulton.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Department at 662-534-1941.

