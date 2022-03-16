 Skip to main content
Silver Alert issued for missing Corinth woman Tammy Hicks

  • Updated
Tammy Lynn Hicks

Tammy Lynn Hicks, Source: Mississippi Bureau of Investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Alcorn County.

The alert is for Tammy Lynn Hicks, 45, of Corinth.

She was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound bus station in Hinds County on a bus in route to Memphis, Tennessee.

She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.

According to her family, Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.

