Silver Alert issued for missing Corinth woman Tammy Hicks

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The state has issued a Silver Alert for a missing woman from Alcorn County.
The alert is for Tammy Lynn Hicks, 45, of Corinth.
She was last seen on Tuesday, Feb. 22 at approximately 1:30 p.m. in the 300 block of West Capitol Street at the Greyhound bus station in Hinds County on a bus in route to Memphis, Tennessee.
She is 4 feet 9 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes.
According to her family, Hicks suffers from a medical condition that may impair her judgment.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Alcorn County Sheriff’s Office at 662-286-5521.