Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 8 PM CDT
MONDAY...

* WHAT...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115. For the second
Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat
index values up to 111 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of East Arkansas and North Mississippi.

* WHEN...For the first Excessive Heat Warning, until 8 PM CDT
this evening. For the second Excessive Heat Warning, from noon
to 8 PM CDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

Silver Alert issued for missing Carroll County woman

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.

Someone last saw Taminique Keys, 38, at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County, walking in an unknown direction.

She is five feet five inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and

brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a black bonnet.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office or 911. 

