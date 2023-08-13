Silver Alert issued for missing Carroll County woman

CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WTVA) — The Carroll County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help locating a missing woman.
Someone last saw Taminique Keys, 38, at around 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 9, in the area of Interstate 55 and Interstate 20 in Rankin County, walking in an unknown direction.
She is five feet five inches tall, weighing 260 pounds, with black hair and
brown eyes.
She was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, ripped jeans, and a black bonnet.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Carroll County Sheriff's Office or 911.